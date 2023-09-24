Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Jaguars vs. Texans Game – Week 3
Check out best bets for when AFC South opponents meet as the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) and the Houston Texans (0-2) square off on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Jaguars vs. Texans? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
When is Jaguars vs. Texans?
- Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Jacksonville 26 - Houston 14
- The Jaguars have a 77.5% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Jaguars went 2-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 40% of those games).
- Jacksonville did not play a game last season with moneyline odds of -345 or shorter.
- Last season, the Texans won three out of the 17 games, or 17.6%, in which they were the underdog.
- Last season, Houston was at least a +275 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.
Who will win? The Jaguars or Texans? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Jacksonville (-7.5)
- The Jaguars were 8-9-0 against the spread last season.
- The Texans covered the spread eight times in 17 games last season.
- Houston went 4-2 as underdogs of 7.5 points or more last year.
Parlay your bets together on the Jaguars vs. Texans matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (43.5)
- Jacksonville and Houston combined to average 2.7 fewer points per game a season ago than the over/under of 43.5 set for this game.
- Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 1.8 more points per game last season (45.3) than this game's over/under of 43.5 points.
- The Jaguars and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.
- Texans games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Evan Engram Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|2
|53.0
|0
C.J. Stroud Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|2
|313.0
|2
|10.5
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.