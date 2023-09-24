The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) host an AFC South clash against the Houston Texans (0-2) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Texans

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV: FOX

Jaguars Insights (2022)

Last year, the Jaguars scored just 0.9 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Texans allowed (24.7).

The Jaguars collected 22.1 fewer yards per game (357.4) than the Texans gave up per outing (379.5) last season.

Last season Jacksonville racked up 124.5 yards per game on the ground, 45.7 fewer than Houston allowed per contest (170.2).

The Jaguars turned the ball over 22 times last year, five fewer than the Texans forced turnovers (27).

Jaguars Home Performance (2022)

The Jaguars' average points scored (22.4) and allowed (19.3) at home were both lower than their overall averages of 23.8 and 20.6, respectively.

The Jaguars' average yards gained at home (371.3) was higher than their overall average (357.4). But their average yards conceded at home (334.8) was lower than overall (353.3).

Jacksonville's average yards passing at home (248.5) was higher than its overall average (232.9). And its average yards allowed at home (204.4) was lower than overall (238.5).

The Jaguars racked up 122.8 rushing yards per game at home (1.7 less than their overall average), and gave up 130.4 at home (15.6 more than overall).

The Jaguars' offensive third-down percentage in home games (46.2%) was higher than their overall average (41.9%). Their defensive third-down percentage at home (39%) was lower than overall (43.2%).

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Indianapolis W 31-21 FOX 9/17/2023 Kansas City L 17-9 CBS 9/24/2023 Houston - FOX 10/1/2023 Atlanta - ESPN+ 10/8/2023 at Buffalo - NFL Network 10/15/2023 Indianapolis - CBS

