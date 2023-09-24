With the Jacksonville Jaguars squaring off against the Houston Texans in Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is JaMycal Hasty a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will JaMycal Hasty score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220 if he scores a TD)

Hasty ran for 194 yards rushing last season on 46 attempts, good for 13.9 yards per game, to go along with two TDs.

He found the end zone on the ground in two games last season, but did not score multiple rushing TDs either time.

He had one touchdown catch last season (in 14 games).

JaMycal Hasty Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 @Chargers 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 0 0 0 2 22 0 Week 5 Texans 1 6 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 3 57 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Giants 1 6 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Broncos 4 13 0 3 -3 0 Week 9 Raiders 3 6 0 1 5 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 1 4 0 1 -1 0 Week 12 Ravens 12 28 0 5 67 1 Week 14 @Titans 4 13 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Cowboys 1 13 0 1 2 0 Week 16 @Jets 3 10 0 1 11 0 Week 17 @Texans 10 33 1 6 23 0 Week 18 Titans 3 5 0 0 0 0 Divisional @Chiefs 4 36 0 1 7 0

