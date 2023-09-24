Sunday's MLB slate features a slew of intriguing pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers listed below. Top billing goes to the matchup between the Tigers and the Athletics, who will be sending Eduardo Rodriguez and JP Sears to the mound, respectively.

Read on to find the probable pitchers for every game on the calendar for September 24.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Blue Jays at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (10-6) to the hill as they play the Rays, who will hand the ball to Taj Bradley (5-7) for the matchup between the teams Sunday.

TOR: Kikuchi TB: Bradley 30 (158.2 IP) Games/IP 20 (95.2 IP) 3.74 ERA 5.27 9.6 K/9 11.7

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -115

-115 TOR Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8 runs

Braves at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Kyle Wright (0-3) to the hill as they face the Nationals, who will give the start to Jackson Rutledge (0-1) when the teams play Sunday.

ATL: Wright WSH: Rutledge 7 (25.2 IP) Games/IP 2 (10 IP) 7.71 ERA 8.10 9.8 K/9 3.6

Diamondbacks at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (16-8) to the bump as they take on the Yankees, who will look to Carlos Rodon (3-6) when the clubs face off Sunday.

ARI: Gallen NYY: Rodon 32 (197.2 IP) Games/IP 12 (58 IP) 3.60 ERA 5.90 9.3 K/9 9.3

White Sox at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (8-8) to the mound as they play the Red Sox, who will give the start to Kutter Crawford (6-7) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.

CHW: Clevinger BOS: Crawford 22 (123.2 IP) Games/IP 29 (118 IP) 3.42 ERA 4.12 7.9 K/9 9.2

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -160

-160 CHW Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 9 runs

Pirates at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Quinn Priester (3-2) to the hill as they face the Reds, who will counter with Brandon Williamson (4-5) when the teams play on Sunday.

PIT: Priester CIN: Williamson 8 (38.2 IP) Games/IP 21 (106.2 IP) 8.61 ERA 4.47 6.7 K/9 7.8

Orioles at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (14-9) to the bump as they face the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Triston McKenzie (0-1) when the clubs meet Sunday.

BAL: Gibson CLE: McKenzie 31 (180 IP) Games/IP 2 (10 IP) 5.00 ERA 4.50 7.5 K/9 13.5

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -110

-110 BAL Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 8 runs

Brewers at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (12-9) to the mound as they play the Marlins, who will counter with Edward Cabrera (6-7) for the matchup between the teams Sunday.

MIL: Peralta MIA: Cabrera 29 (162.2 IP) Games/IP 20 (91 IP) 3.65 ERA 4.35 11.4 K/9 10.9

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Marlins

MIL Odds to Win: -130

-130 MIA Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 7.5 runs

Royals at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Steven Cruz (0-0) to the hill as they play the Astros, who will give the start to Hunter Brown (11-12) when the clubs play on Sunday.

KC: Cruz HOU: Brown 7 (8.2 IP) Games/IP 29 (151.2 IP) 4.15 ERA 4.93 11.4 K/9 10.3

Vegas Odds for Royals at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -250

-250 KC Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 9.5 runs

Angels at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Tyler Anderson (6-6) to the bump as they take on the Twins, who will look to Joe Ryan (10-10) for the game between the clubs Sunday.

LAA: Anderson MIN: Ryan 27 (141 IP) Games/IP 27 (150.2 IP) 5.43 ERA 4.30 7.6 K/9 10.8

Rockies at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Ty Blach (3-2) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will hand the ball to Jordan Wicks (3-1) when the clubs meet Sunday.

COL: Blach CHC: Wicks 18 (67.2 IP) Games/IP 5 (27 IP) 5.32 ERA 2.67 5.5 K/9 6.7

Mariners at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Bryan Woo (4-4) to the mound as they face the Rangers, who will look to Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) when the teams meet on Sunday.

SEA: Woo TEX: Eovaldi 16 (80.2 IP) Games/IP 23 (135.2 IP) 3.90 ERA 3.05 9.1 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -125

-125 SEA Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

Tigers at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Rodriguez (11-9) to the hill as they take on the Athletics, who will look to Sears (5-12) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.

DET: Rodríguez OAK: Sears 24 (138.2 IP) Games/IP 30 (163.1 IP) 3.57 ERA 4.46 8.6 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Athletics

DET Odds to Win: -150

-150 OAK Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8 runs

Cardinals at Padres Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Drew Rom (1-3) to the mound as they play the Padres, who will hand the ball to Michael Wacha (12-4) when the teams face off Sunday.

STL: Rom SD: Wacha 6 (26 IP) Games/IP 22 (120.1 IP) 6.92 ERA 3.44 7.3 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -225

-225 STL Odds to Win: +185

+185 Total: 8.5 runs

Mets at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Jose Butto (1-2) to the mound as they face the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Cristopher Sanchez (2-5) when the clubs play on Sunday.

NYM: Butto PHI: Sanchez 7 (32 IP) Games/IP 17 (91.1 IP) 3.09 ERA 3.55 8.2 K/9 8.4

Braves at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Spencer Strider (18-5) to the bump as they face the Nationals, who will look to Joan Adon (2-3) for the game between the teams on Sunday.

ATL: Strider WSH: Adon 30 (176 IP) Games/IP 10 (43 IP) 3.78 ERA 6.28 13.8 K/9 8.0

Giants at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Ryan Walker (4-3) to the bump as they play the Dodgers, who will hand the ball to Lance Lynn (12-11) for the game between the teams Sunday.

SF: Walker LAD: Lynn 45 (56.1 IP) Games/IP 30 (171.2 IP) 3.20 ERA 5.92 11.3 K/9 9.5

