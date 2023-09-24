Rays vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 24
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Sunday's contest at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (95-61) squaring off against the Toronto Blue Jays (86-69) at 1:10 PM ET (on September 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Rays, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Rays will give the nod to Taj Bradley (5-7) versus the Blue Jays and Yusei Kikuchi (10-6).
Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Rays vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rays 6, Blue Jays 5.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Explore More About This Game
Rays Performance Insights
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 5-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
- This season, the Rays have been favored 124 times and won 82, or 66.1%, of those games.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 82-42 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The Rays have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 818.
- The Rays have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 19
|Angels
|W 6-2
|Taj Bradley vs Patrick Sandoval
|September 20
|Angels
|L 8-3
|Aaron Civale vs Reid Detmers
|September 21
|Angels
|W 5-4
|Zach Eflin vs Griffin Canning
|September 22
|Blue Jays
|L 6-2
|Tyler Glasnow vs Chris Bassitt
|September 23
|Blue Jays
|W 7-6
|Zack Littell vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 24
|Blue Jays
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 26
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Tanner Houck
|September 27
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Brayan Bello
|September 29
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 30
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|October 1
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|TBA vs TBA
