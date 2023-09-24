Sunday's contest at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (95-61) squaring off against the Toronto Blue Jays (86-69) at 1:10 PM ET (on September 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Rays, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Rays will give the nod to Taj Bradley (5-7) versus the Blue Jays and Yusei Kikuchi (10-6).

Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 6, Blue Jays 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 5-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

This season, the Rays have been favored 124 times and won 82, or 66.1%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 82-42 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The Rays have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 818.

The Rays have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Schedule