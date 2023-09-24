Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will see Yusei Kikuchi starting for the Toronto Blue Jays in the final game of a three-game series, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Discover More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays are fourth-best in baseball with 221 total home runs.

Tampa Bay is fourth in MLB, slugging .443.

The Rays rank fifth in the majors with a .258 batting average.

Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.2 runs per game (818 total runs).

The Rays rank fifth in MLB with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 20 mark in baseball.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff is fourth in the majors with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in the majors (1.167).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Taj Bradley gets the start for the Rays, his 21st of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.27 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Bradley enters the game with one quality start under his belt this year.

Bradley enters this game with 13 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 20 appearances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Angels W 6-2 Home Taj Bradley Patrick Sandoval 9/20/2023 Angels L 8-3 Home Aaron Civale Reid Detmers 9/21/2023 Angels W 5-4 Home Zach Eflin Griffin Canning 9/22/2023 Blue Jays L 6-2 Home Tyler Glasnow Chris Bassitt 9/23/2023 Blue Jays W 7-6 Home Zack Littell Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/24/2023 Blue Jays - Home Taj Bradley Yusei Kikuchi 9/26/2023 Red Sox - Away Aaron Civale Tanner Houck 9/27/2023 Red Sox - Away Zach Eflin Brayan Bello 9/29/2023 Blue Jays - Away Tyler Glasnow Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away - - 10/1/2023 Blue Jays - Away - -

