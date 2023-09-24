Rays vs. Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 24
Yandy Diaz leads the Tampa Bay Rays (95-61) into a matchup against Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays (86-69) at Tropicana Field, on Sunday at 1:10 PM ET. Diaz is at .327, the fifth-best average in the league, and Bichette ranks ninth at .301.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Taj Bradley (5-7) to the mound, while Yusei Kikuchi (10-6) will answer the bell for the Blue Jays.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rays vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Bradley - TB (5-7, 5.27 ERA) vs Kikuchi - TOR (10-6, 3.74 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley
- The Rays' Bradley (5-7) will make his 21st start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in five innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.
- The 22-year-old has an ERA of 5.27, a 3.35 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.369 in 20 games this season.
- In 20 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Bradley has 13 starts of five or more innings this season in 20 chances. He averages 4.8 innings per outing.
- He has made 20 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Taj Bradley vs. Blue Jays
- The Blue Jays have scored 707 runs this season, which ranks 16th in MLB. They have 1357 hits, eighth in baseball, with 176 home runs (18th in the league).
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Blue Jays in one game, and they have gone 9-for-21 with a double, a home run and four RBI over four innings.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yusei Kikuchi
- The Blue Jays will send Kikuchi (10-6) out to make his 31st start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.74 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander went five innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.74, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 30 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .248 batting average against him.
- Kikuchi has collected nine quality starts this year.
- Kikuchi will try to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 30 appearances this season.
- The 32-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.74), 28th in WHIP (1.242), and 15th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Yusei Kikuchi vs. Rays
- The opposing Rays offense has the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.443) and ranks fourth in home runs hit (221) in all of MLB. They have a collective .258 batting average, and are sixth in the league with 1362 total hits and fourth in MLB action scoring 818 runs.
- Kikuchi has a 4.91 ERA and a 1.364 WHIP against the Rays this season in 11 innings pitched, allowing a .273 batting average over two appearances.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.