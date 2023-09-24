With the Jacksonville Jaguars playing the Houston Texans in Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Trevor Lawrence a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Trevor Lawrence score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31 if he scores a TD)

This season Lawrence has taken 12 carries for 47 yards (23.5 per game).

Lawrence has not reached the end zone on the ground once in two games.

Trevor Lawrence Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Colts 24 32 241 2 1 7 21 0 Week 2 Chiefs 22 41 216 0 0 5 26 0

