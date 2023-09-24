In the Week 3 tilt between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Zay Jones get into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Jones will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Zay Jones score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21 if he scores a TD)

Jones has five receptions (13 targets) for 55 yards and one score, averaging 27.5 yards per game.

In one of two games this year, Jones has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Zay Jones Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 7 5 55 1 Week 2 Chiefs 6 0 0 0

Rep Zay Jones with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.