Will Zay Jones Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Zay Jones did not participate in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 3 matchup against the Houston Texans starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Jones' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Looking at season stats, Jones has been targeted 13 times and has five catches for 55 yards (11.0 per reception) and one TD.
Zay Jones Injury Status: DNP
- Reported Injury: Knee
- No other receiver is on the injury list for the Jaguars.
Jaguars vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Jones 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|13
|5
|55
|2
|1
|11.0
Jones Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|7
|5
|55
|1
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|6
|0
|0
|0
