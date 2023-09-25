Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has a good matchup in Week 3 (Monday at 7:15 PM ET), up against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are giving up the third-most passing yards in the league, 326 per game.

Mayfield has passed for 490 yards (245 per game) this season, connecting on 69.1% of his passes with three TD passes with zero INTs. Mayfield has contributed 28 rushing yards on 14 carries while delivering 14 yards per contest.

Mayfield vs. the Eagles

Mayfield vs the Eagles (since 2021): No games

No games Philadelphia has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

The Eagles have cenceded two players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Eagles have given up at least three TD passes in an outing to two opposing QBs this season.

Mayfield will square off against the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this week. The Eagles allow 326 passing yards per contest.

The Eagles' defense is ranked 27th in the league with seven passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Baker Mayfield Passing Props vs. the Eagles

Passing Yards: 228.5 (-115)

Mayfield Passing Insights

Mayfield has topped his passing yards prop total once in two chances.

The Buccaneers pass on 50.4% of their plays and run on 49.6%. They are 26th in NFL play in points scored.

Mayfield is No. 10 in the league averaging 7.2 yards per attempt (490 total yards passing).

Mayfield has thrown for a touchdown in all two games this season, with more than one TD pass once.

He has three total touchdowns this season (75.0% of his team's four offensive TDs).

Mayfield accounts for 53.3% of his team's red zone plays, with eight of his total 68 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Baker Mayfield Rushing Props vs the Eagles

Rushing Yards: 11.5 (-118)

Mayfield Rushing Insights

Mayfield has no rushing touchdowns in two games this year.

He has two carries in the red zone (28.6% of his team's seven red zone rushes).

Mayfield's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bears 9/17/2023 Week 2 26-for-34 / 317 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/10/2023 Week 1 21-for-34 / 173 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs

