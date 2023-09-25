Who has the edge under center when Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) match up with Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) at Raymond James Stadium on September 25? For detailed analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to play in this matchup, continue reading.

Buccaneers vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV: ABC

Baker Mayfield vs. Jalen Hurts Matchup

Baker Mayfield 2022 Stats Jalen Hurts 12 Games Played 15 60% Completion % 66.5% 2,163 (180.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,701 (246.7) 10 Touchdowns 22 8 Interceptions 6 89 (7.4) Rushing Yards (Per game) 760 (50.7) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 13

Eagles Defensive Stats

Last year, the Eagles' defensive unit was clicking, as it ranked eighth in the league with 344 points allowed (20.2 per game).

When it came to passing the ball, opposing offenses struggled to move the ball through the air against Philadelphia's pass D, which ranked No. 1 in the NFL with 179.8 passing yards allowed per game and first in the league with 5.5 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Eagles were middle-of-the-road last year, ranking 16th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 2,068 (121.6 per game).

Defensively, Philadelphia ranked 12th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 52.7%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it ranked 14th at 38.6%.

Buccaneers Defensive Stats

Last year, the Buccaneers ranked 13th in the NFL in points allowed (21.1 per game) and 10th in total yards allowed (324.3 per game).

When it came to defending the pass, Tampa Bay was one of the best defenses in the league, ranking 10th in the NFL by allowing 203.6 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked sixth with 6.1 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Buccaneers allowed 2,052 rushing yards last year, ranking 15th in the league. When it came to rushing TDs allowed, they ranked 10th in the NFL with 12.

Defensively, Tampa Bay ranked sixth in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 36.9%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranked 26th at 62.5%.

