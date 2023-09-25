The Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) on Monday, September 25, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The Eagles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under is set at 44 in the outing.

In this week's NFL action, the Eagles square off against the Buccaneers. For those who plan to make some in-game bets, we have all of the info you need to know about these two squads.

Sign up to live bet on the Eagles-Buccaneers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Eagles vs Buccaneers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buccaneers vs. Eagles Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter last season, the Buccaneers were winning five times, were behind eight times, and were knotted up four times.

On offense, the Buccaneers averaged three points in the first quarter (26th-ranked) last year. They surrendered 4.4 points on average in the first quarter (16th-ranked) on defense.

Last season, the Eagles led after the first quarter in five games, were losing after the first quarter in five games, and were tied after the first quarter in seven games .

Philadelphia averaged 5.2 points scored in the first quarter last season. Meanwhile, on defense, it allowed an average of 4.9 points in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Buccaneers won the second quarter eight times, lost five times, and were knotted up four times.

The Buccaneers averaged 5.6 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 4.8 points on defense in the second quarter last year.

Last season, the Eagles outscored their opponent in the second quarter in 11 games, were outscored in the second quarter in three games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in three games.

Philadelphia scored an average of 11.8 points on offense in the second quarter last year, and it ceded an average of 5.8 points on defense.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Buccaneers outscored their opponent in the third quarter five times, were outscored eight times, and were knotted up four times.

The Buccaneers' offense averaged 2.6 points in the third quarter last year. On the other side of the ball, they allowed 4.7 points on average in the third quarter.

Looking at the third quarter, the Eagles won the third quarter in eight games last season, lost the third quarter in four games, and tied the third quarter in five games.

Last season, Philadelphia's offense averaged 4.8 points in the third quarter. Defensively, it allowed 3.3 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Buccaneers won the fourth quarter six times, were outscored eight times, and were knotted up three times.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Buccaneers averaged 6.5 points on offense and gave up an average of 7.2 points on defense.

In the Eagles' 17 games last year, they won the fourth quarter nine times, lost seven times, and tied one time.

Philadelphia averaged 6.7 points scored on offense in the fourth quarter last season. Defensively, it gave up an average of 5.8 points in the fourth quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Buccaneers vs. Eagles Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half last season, the Buccaneers led six times, were behind nine times, and were knotted up two times.

The Buccaneers' offense averaged 8.6 points in the first half last season. On the other side of the ball, they allowed 9.2 points on average in the first half.

Last year, the Eagles led after the first half in 11 games (11-0 in those contests), were behind after the first half in five games (2-3), and were knotted up after the first half in one game (1-0).

Philadelphia put up an average of 17 points on offense in the first half last year and gave up an average of 10.7 points on defense.

2nd Half

In 17 games last year, the Buccaneers outscored their opponent in the second half six times (4-2 record in those games), lost the second half eight times (3-5), and were knotted up in the second half three times (1-2).

In the second half last year, the Buccaneers averaged 9.2 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 11.9 points on defense.

Last year, the Eagles outscored their opponent in the second half in nine games (7-2 in those contests), were outscored in the second half in six games (5-1), and they tied the second half in two games (2-0).

In the second half last season, Philadelphia averaged 11.5 points scored on offense (10th-ranked). On defense, it ceded an average of 9.1 points in the second half (eighth-ranked).

Rep the Eagles or the Buccaneers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.