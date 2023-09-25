Buccaneers vs. Eagles Injury Report — Week 3
Review the injury report for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0), which currently has nine players listed on it, as the Buccaneers ready for their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) at Raymond James Stadium on Monday, September 25 at 7:15 PM .
The Buccaneers' most recent game finished in a 27-17 win over the Chicago Bears.
The Eagles squared off against the Minnesota Vikings in their most recent outing, winning 34-28.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Carlton Davis
|CB
|Toe
|Questionable
|Mike Evans
|WR
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Vita Vea
|DL
|Pectoral
|Questionable
|Devin White
|LB
|Groin
|Questionable
|Lavonte David
|LB
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Ryan Neal
|S
|Ribs
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Calijah Kancey
|DL
|Calf
|Out
|Cody Mauch
|OG
|Back
|Questionable
|Sirvocea Dennis
|LB
|Hamstring
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|Ribs
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Boston Scott
|RB
|Concussion
|Out
|Quez Watkins
|WR
|Hamstring
|Out
|Jack Stoll
|TE
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|James Bradberry
|CB
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Reed Blankenship
|S
|Ribs
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|Ribs
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jordan Davis
|DT
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Terrell Edmunds
|S
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Josh Sweat
|DE
|Toe
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Fletcher Cox
|DT
|Ribs
|Limited Participation In Practice
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
Buccaneers vs. Eagles Game Info
- When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV Info: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rep the Eagles or the Buccaneers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Buccaneers Season Insights (2022)
- The Buccaneers totaled 346.7 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 15th in the NFL. Defensively, they ranked ninth, allowing 324.3 yards per contest.
- Offensively, Tampa Bay ranked 25th in the NFL with 18.4 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 13th in points allowed (324.3 points allowed per contest).
- The Buccaneers owned the ninth-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards last season (203.6 allowed per game), and they were more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best with 269.8 passing yards per game.
- While Tampa Bay's run defense ranked 15th with 120.7 rushing yards allowed per game last season, it was less successful on offense, ranking worst (76.9 rushing yards per game).
- The Buccaneers forced 20 total turnovers (20th in NFL) last season and turned it over 22 times (14th in NFL) for a turnover margin of -2, 20th-ranked in the league.
Buccaneers vs. Eagles Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Eagles (-5)
- Moneyline: Eagles (-225), Buccaneers (+185)
- Total: 45 points
Sign up to live bet on the Eagles-Buccaneers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.