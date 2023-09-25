Review the injury report for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0), which currently has nine players listed on it, as the Buccaneers ready for their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) at Raymond James Stadium on Monday, September 25 at 7:15 PM .

The Buccaneers' most recent game finished in a 27-17 win over the Chicago Bears.

The Eagles squared off against the Minnesota Vikings in their most recent outing, winning 34-28.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Carlton Davis CB Toe Questionable Mike Evans WR Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Vita Vea DL Pectoral Questionable Devin White LB Groin Questionable Lavonte David LB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Ryan Neal S Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Calijah Kancey DL Calf Out Cody Mauch OG Back Questionable Sirvocea Dennis LB Hamstring Out

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenneth Gainwell RB Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Boston Scott RB Concussion Out Quez Watkins WR Hamstring Out Jack Stoll TE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice James Bradberry CB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Reed Blankenship S Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Zach Cunningham LB Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Jordan Davis DT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Terrell Edmunds S Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Josh Sweat DE Toe Limited Participation In Practice Fletcher Cox DT Ribs Limited Participation In Practice DeVonta Smith WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice

Buccaneers vs. Eagles Game Info

When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Info: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Buccaneers Season Insights (2022)

The Buccaneers totaled 346.7 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 15th in the NFL. Defensively, they ranked ninth, allowing 324.3 yards per contest.

Offensively, Tampa Bay ranked 25th in the NFL with 18.4 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 13th in points allowed (324.3 points allowed per contest).

The Buccaneers owned the ninth-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards last season (203.6 allowed per game), and they were more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best with 269.8 passing yards per game.

While Tampa Bay's run defense ranked 15th with 120.7 rushing yards allowed per game last season, it was less successful on offense, ranking worst (76.9 rushing yards per game).

The Buccaneers forced 20 total turnovers (20th in NFL) last season and turned it over 22 times (14th in NFL) for a turnover margin of -2, 20th-ranked in the league.

Buccaneers vs. Eagles Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Eagles (-5)

Eagles (-5) Moneyline: Eagles (-225), Buccaneers (+185)

Eagles (-225), Buccaneers (+185) Total: 45 points

