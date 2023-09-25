The Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) play at Raymond James Stadium on Monday, September 25, 2023.

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Buccaneers

When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Monday, September 25, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Buccaneers Insights (2022)

The Buccaneers averaged 18.4 points per game last season, comparable to the 20.2 the Eagles surrendered.

The Buccaneers averaged 346.7 yards per game last season, 45.2 more yards than the 301.5 the Eagles allowed per contest.

Last year Tampa Bay rushed for 44.7 fewer yards per game (76.9) than Philadelphia allowed per contest (121.6).

Last year the Buccaneers had 22 turnovers, five fewer than the Eagles had takeaways (27).

Buccaneers Home Performance (2022)

The Buccaneers scored more points at home (21.4 per game) than they did overall (18.4) last season, but they also allowed more (22.2 per game) than overall (21.1).

The Buccaneers accumulated more yards at home (377.3 per game) than they did overall (346.7), and gave up fewer at home (318.9 per game) than overall (324.3).

At home Tampa Bay accumulated more passing yards (311 per game) than overall (269.8). But it also conceded more passing yards (214.7 per game) than overall (203.6).

The Buccaneers accumulated fewer rushing yards at home (66.3 per game) than they did overall (76.9), but they also gave up fewer at home (104.2 per game) than overall (120.7).

At home the Buccaneers converted more third downs (43.8%) than overall (37.4%). But they also allowed opponents to convert on more third downs (40.5%) than overall (36.9%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buccaneers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Minnesota W 20-17 CBS 9/17/2023 Chicago W 27-17 FOX 9/25/2023 Philadelphia - ABC 10/1/2023 at New Orleans - FOX 10/15/2023 Detroit - FOX 10/22/2023 Atlanta - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.