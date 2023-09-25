Buccaneers vs. Eagles: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) at Raymond James Stadium on Monday, September 25, 2023.
Eagles and Buccaneers betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they meet on Monday.
Buccaneers vs. Eagles Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, September 25, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Eagles
|4.5
|45
|-225
|+180
Buccaneers vs. Eagles Betting Records & Stats
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- The Buccaneers played six games last season that went over 45 combined points scored.
- Tampa Bay had a 43.4-point average over/under in its outings last year, 1.6 fewer points than this game's total.
- Against the spread, the Buccaneers were 4-12-1 last season.
- Last season, the Buccaneers were listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.
- Last season, Tampa Bay was at least a +180 underdog on the moneyline one time, losing that contest.
Philadelphia Eagles
- The Eagles and their opponents scored more than 45 points in 12 of 17 games last season.
- The average point total in Philadelphia's outings last season was 45.5, 0.5 more points than the over/under for this game.
- Against the spread, the Eagles were 8-8-0 last season.
- The Eagles were the moneyline favorite 16 total times last season. They went 14-2 in those games.
- Philadelphia went 14-1 when it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter (93.3%).
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Eagles
|28.1
|2
|20.2
|8
|45.5
|12
|Buccaneers
|18.4
|25
|21.1
|13
|43.4
|6
Buccaneers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.4
|44.1
|42.6
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.1
|23.9
|24.4
|ATS Record
|4-12-1
|2-6-1
|2-6-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-11-0
|4-5-0
|2-6-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|8-6
|5-3
|3-3
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-3
|0-1
|0-2
Eagles Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.5
|44.2
|47.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.9
|26.6
|27.3
|ATS Record
|8-8-0
|6-2-0
|2-6-0
|Over/Under Record
|10-7-0
|6-3-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|14-2
|7-2
|7-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
