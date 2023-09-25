Cade Otton has a good matchup when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 (Monday, 7:15 PM ET). The Eagles allow 326 passing yards per game, third-worst in the league.

Otton's stat line so far this season displays eight catches for 60 yards. He averages 30.0 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted nine times.

Otton vs. the Eagles

Otton vs the Eagles (since 2021): No games

No games One player has collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Philadelphia in the 2023 season.

Five players have hauled in a TD pass against the Eagles this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Philadelphia on the season.

The pass defense of the Eagles is conceding 326 yards per game this year, which ranks 30th in the league.

Opponents of the Eagles have put up seven touchdowns through the air (3.5 per game). The Eagles' defense is 27th in the NFL in that category.

Cade Otton Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 25.5 (-139)

Otton Receiving Insights

Otton has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet in one of two games this season.

Otton has received 13.2% of his team's 68 passing attempts this season (nine targets).

He has 60 receiving yards on nine targets to rank 74th in NFL play with 6.7 yards per target.

Having played two games this season, Otton has not tallied a TD reception.

Otton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bears 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 6 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

