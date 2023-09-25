Will Cade Otton cash his Week 3 anytime TD player prop when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday at 7:15 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant numbers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Otton will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Cade Otton score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30 if he scores a TD)

Otton has totaled 60 yards receiving (30 per game), reeling in eight balls out of nine targets this campaign.

Having played two games this year, Otton has not had a TD reception.

Cade Otton Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 3 2 19 0 Week 2 Bears 6 6 41 0

Rep Cade Otton with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.