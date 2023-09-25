The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) host the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) at Raymond James Stadium on Monday, September 25, 2023, and best bets information is available.

When is Eagles vs. Buccaneers?

Game Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: ABC

TV: ABC

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Philadelphia 25 - Tampa Bay 22

Philadelphia 25 - Tampa Bay 22 The Eagles have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Eagles won 14 of the 16 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (87.5%).

Philadelphia had a 14-2 record last year (winning 87.5% of its games) when it played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

Last season, the Buccaneers were listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

Last season, Tampa Bay was at least a +185 underdog on the moneyline one time, losing that contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tampa Bay (+5)



Tampa Bay (+5) The Eagles were 8-9-0 against the spread last year.

Philadelphia went 7-8 as at least 5-point favorites last year.

The Buccaneers had four wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

Tampa Bay had no wins ATS (0-1) as underdogs of 5 points or greater last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45)



Over (45) Philadelphia and Tampa Bay combined to average 1.5 more points per game a season ago than the over/under of 45 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 3.7 fewer points per game (41.3) last season than this matchup's total of 45 points.

The Eagles and their opponents combined to hit the over nine out of 17 times last season.

Last year, six Buccaneers games went over the point total.

