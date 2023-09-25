Jaguars Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Jacksonville Jaguars right now have the 12th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +3000.
Jaguars Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +135
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000
Jacksonville Betting Insights
- Jacksonville put together an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.
- Jaguars games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.
- On offense, Jacksonville ranked 10th in the NFL with 357.4 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 24th in total defense (353.3 yards allowed per contest).
- The Jaguars went 5-3 at home last season and 4-5 away from home.
- As a favorite last season Jacksonville had only two wins (2-3). When the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.
- The Jaguars were 8-4 in the AFC, including 4-2 in the AFC South.
Jaguars Impact Players
- Trevor Lawrence had 25 touchdown passes and eight interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 66.3% of his throws for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game).
- On the ground, Lawrence scored five touchdowns and picked up 291 yards.
- Travis Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.
- In addition, Etienne had 35 receptions for 316 yards and zero touchdowns.
- In the passing game a season ago, Christian Kirk scored eight TDs, hauling in 84 balls for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game).
- Zay Jones had 82 receptions for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.
- Foyesade Oluokun recorded 184 tackles, 12.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year.
Jaguars Player Futures
2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Colts
|W 31-21
|+12500
|2
|September 17
|Chiefs
|L 17-9
|+600
|3
|September 24
|Texans
|L 37-17
|+40000
|4
|October 1
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|5
|October 8
|@ Bills
|-
|+1000
|6
|October 15
|Colts
|-
|+12500
|7
|October 19
|@ Saints
|-
|+3500
|8
|October 29
|@ Steelers
|-
|+3500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 12
|49ers
|-
|+550
|11
|November 19
|Titans
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 26
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|13
|December 4
|Bengals
|-
|+2500
|14
|December 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+2200
|15
|December 17
|Ravens
|-
|+1400
|16
|December 24
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|Panthers
|-
|+30000
|18
|January 7
|@ Titans
|-
|+6600
