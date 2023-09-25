Mike Evans did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 3 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles starts at 7:15 PM ET on Monday. All of Evans' stats can be found below.

Heading into Week 3, Evans has 12 receptions for 237 yards -- 19.8 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 18 occasions.

Mike Evans Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Buccaneers.

Buccaneers vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Day: September 25, 2023

September 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM

7:15 PM

Evans 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 18 12 237 91 2 19.8

Evans Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 10 6 66 1 Week 2 Bears 8 6 171 1

