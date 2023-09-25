Rachaad White has a tough matchup when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 (Monday, 7:15 PM ET). The Eagles concede 52 rushing yards per game, best in the league.

White, on 34 carries, has a team-high 112 rushing yards (56.0 ypg). He's scored one rushing TD. White also figures as a pass-catcher, catching seven balls for 40 yards (20.0 ypg).

White vs. the Eagles

White vs the Eagles (since 2021): No games

No games The Eagles have not allowed 100 or more yards to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

No player has run for a TD against Philadelphia this year.

The 52 rushing yards the Eagles yield per outing makes them the best rush defense in the NFL this year.

Opponents of the Eagles have put up zero touchdowns on the ground (zero per game). The Eagles' defense is first in the NFL in that category.

Rachaad White Rushing Props vs. the Eagles

Rushing Yards: 49.5 (-111)

White Rushing Insights

White has gone over his rushing yards total once in two opportunities this season.

The Buccaneers pass on 50.4% of their plays and run on 49.6%. They are 26th in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 67 rushes this season. He's handled 34 of those carries (50.7%).

White has rushed for a touchdown once this season in two games played.

He has one touchdown this season (25.0% of his team's four offensive TDs).

He has four carries in the red zone (57.1% of his team's seven red zone rushes).

Rachaad White Receiving Props vs the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-118)

White Receiving Insights

White has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet in one of two games this season.

White has been targeted on seven of his team's 68 passing attempts this season (10.3% target share).

He has 40 receiving yards on seven targets to rank 110th in NFL play with 5.7 yards per target.

White does not have a TD reception this season in two games.

White's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Bears 9/17/2023 Week 2 17 ATT / 73 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 5 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/10/2023 Week 1 17 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs

