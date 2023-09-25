Will Rachaad White Score a Touchdown Against the Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 3?
Will Rachaad White hit paydirt when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles meet in Week 3 on Monday at 7:15 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.
Will Rachaad White score a touchdown against the Eagles?
Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13 if he scores a TD)
- White has taken 34 carries for a team-leading 112 rushing yards (56 per game) with one touchdown.
- White also averages 20 receiving yards per game, grabbing seven passes for 40 yards.
- White has one rushing touchdown this year.
Rachaad White Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|17
|39
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|17
|73
|1
|5
|30
|0
