There is one matchup on Monday's Super Lig schedule, Trabzonspor taking on Hatayspor Antakya.

Here you can find information on live coverage of all of Monday's Super Lig action.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

Super Lig Streaming Live Today

Watch Hatayspor Antakya vs Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor (3-0-2) travels to take on Hatayspor Antakya (1-4-0) at Mersin Stadium in Mersin.

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Trabzonspor (+120)

Trabzonspor (+120) Underdog: Hatayspor Antakya (+215)

Hatayspor Antakya (+215) Draw: (+260)

(+260) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.