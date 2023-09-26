The Tampa Bay Buccaneers right now have the 18th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +8000.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 13 times.

The Buccaneers and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

On offense, Tampa Bay ranked 15th in the NFL with 346.7 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per contest).

The Buccaneers went 5-4 at home last year and 3-5 away from home.

Tampa Bay lost every game as the underdog (0-3) last season, but went 8-6 as the contest's favored team.

The Buccaneers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 8-4 in the NFC as a whole.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Mike Evans had 77 catches for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games last year.

In 12 games, Baker Mayfield threw for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.0%.

On the ground, Mayfield scored one touchdown and accumulated 89 yards.

Chris Godwin had 104 catches for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

Rachaad White rushed for 481 yards (28.3 per game) and one touchdown in 17 games.

Devin White compiled 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year.

Buccaneers Player Futures

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings W 20-17 2 September 17 Bears W 27-17 +40000 3 September 25 Eagles L 25-11 +700 4 October 1 @ Saints - +4000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 Lions - +2200 7 October 22 Falcons - +6600 8 October 26 @ Bills - +900 9 November 5 @ Texans - +40000 10 November 12 Titans - +8000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +550 12 November 26 @ Colts - +12500 13 December 3 Panthers - +30000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +6600 15 December 17 @ Packers - +3500 16 December 24 Jaguars - +3000 17 December 31 Saints - +4000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +30000

