Isaac Paredes, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the hill, September 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Blue Jays.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .251 with 23 doubles, 30 home runs and 56 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

Paredes has gotten a hit in 77 of 136 games this season (56.6%), including 31 multi-hit games (22.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 27 games this year (19.9%), leaving the park in 5.5% of his chances at the plate.

Paredes has driven in a run in 56 games this season (41.2%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 52 games this season (38.2%), including 14 multi-run games (10.3%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 67 .261 AVG .241 .368 OBP .340 .544 SLG .441 28 XBH 25 18 HR 12 53 RBI 42 46/29 K/BB 53/27 1 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings