Jonathan Aranda vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Jonathan Aranda -- with an on-base percentage of .179 in his past 10 games, 123 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, on September 26 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jonathan Aranda At The Plate
- Aranda is hitting .181 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.
- Aranda has picked up a hit in 12 games this year (41.4%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in one of 29 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Aranda has driven in a run in five games this season (17.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in nine of 29 games (31.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|.167
|AVG
|.200
|.280
|OBP
|.333
|.262
|SLG
|.300
|3
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|1
|19/6
|K/BB
|10/6
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (204 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Houck (5-9) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 5-9 with a 4.92 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.92, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
