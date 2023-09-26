The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe (.410 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Blue Jays.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .284 with 29 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 29 walks.

Lowe enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .350 with one homer.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 84 games this year (of 126 played), and had multiple hits in 35 of those games.

In 15.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 50 games this season (39.7%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (13.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 43.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 66 .282 AVG .286 .307 OBP .343 .445 SLG .519 23 XBH 27 5 HR 14 27 RBI 52 58/8 K/BB 64/21 15 SB 17

Red Sox Pitching Rankings