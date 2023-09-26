After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Manuel Margot and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Tanner Houck) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot has 20 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 17 walks while hitting .254.

In 60.4% of his games this year (55 of 91), Margot has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (16.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 3.3% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the plate.

Margot has driven home a run in 28 games this year (30.8%), including more than one RBI in 6.6% of his games.

He has scored at least once 29 times this season (31.9%), including six games with multiple runs (6.6%).

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 42 .219 AVG .290 .274 OBP .329 .315 SLG .407 9 XBH 15 2 HR 1 17 RBI 17 27/9 K/BB 27/8 4 SB 4

