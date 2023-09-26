After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Manuel Margot and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Tanner Houck) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot has 20 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 17 walks while hitting .254.
  • In 60.4% of his games this year (55 of 91), Margot has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (16.5%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a long ball in 3.3% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Margot has driven home a run in 28 games this year (30.8%), including more than one RBI in 6.6% of his games.
  • He has scored at least once 29 times this season (31.9%), including six games with multiple runs (6.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 42
.219 AVG .290
.274 OBP .329
.315 SLG .407
9 XBH 15
2 HR 1
17 RBI 17
27/9 K/BB 27/8
4 SB 4

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.57).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (204 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Red Sox will send Houck (5-9) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 5-9 with a 4.92 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 97 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.92, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.