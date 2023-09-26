Raimel Tapia returns to action for the Tampa Bay Rays against Tanner Houck and the Boston Red SoxSeptember 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 21, when he went 0-for-1 against the Braves.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

Tapia is hitting .230 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.

Tapia has gotten at least one hit in 48.1% of his games this year (26 of 54), with more than one hit five times (9.3%).

In 5.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Tapia has driven in a run in 11 games this season (20.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 17 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .256 AVG .273 .347 OBP .319 .372 SLG .364 4 XBH 2 0 HR 1 5 RBI 5 11/6 K/BB 8/3 3 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings