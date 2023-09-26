Raimel Tapia returns to action for the Tampa Bay Rays against Tanner Houck and the Boston Red SoxSeptember 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 21, when he went 0-for-1 against the Braves.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

  • Tapia is hitting .230 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.
  • Tapia has gotten at least one hit in 48.1% of his games this year (26 of 54), with more than one hit five times (9.3%).
  • In 5.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Tapia has driven in a run in 11 games this season (20.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 17 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 16
.256 AVG .273
.347 OBP .319
.372 SLG .364
4 XBH 2
0 HR 1
5 RBI 5
11/6 K/BB 8/3
3 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 204 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • The Red Sox are sending Houck (5-9) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 5-9 with a 4.92 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 97 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander threw four innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.92, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
