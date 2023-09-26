Tuesday, Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox and Tanner Houck, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on September 22 against the Blue Jays) he went 1-for-2 with a double.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has 18 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 77 walks while hitting .256.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 83rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 81st in slugging.

Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 93 games this season (of 148 played), and had multiple hits in 37 of those games.

In 22 games this year, he has homered (14.9%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 51 games this year (34.5%), with more than one RBI in 20 of them (13.5%).

He has scored in 49.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.5%.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 72 .248 AVG .264 .367 OBP .361 .417 SLG .438 22 XBH 22 11 HR 12 43 RBI 41 73/38 K/BB 82/39 16 SB 6

Red Sox Pitching Rankings