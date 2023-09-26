Tuesday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (95-62) against the Boston Red Sox (76-80) at Fenway Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rays. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 26.

The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (15-8) against the Red Sox and Tanner Houck (5-9).

Rays vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 4-4.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have won 82, or 65.6%, of the 125 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Tampa Bay has won 77 of its 110 games, or 70%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The Rays have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay has scored 823 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Schedule