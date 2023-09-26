Boston Red Sox (76-80) will play the Tampa Bay Rays (95-62) at Fenway Park on Tuesday, September 26 at 7:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, Rafael Devers will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the year.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox +105 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game is set at 8 runs.

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (15-8, 3.44 ERA) vs Tanner Houck - BOS (5-9, 4.92 ERA)

Rays Moneyline Red Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Rays vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 125 games this season and won 82 (65.6%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Rays have a 77-33 record (winning 70% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Rays went 4-4 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 80 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (47.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 26 times in 49 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Red Sox had a record of 1-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1100 5th 2nd Win AL East +600 - 1st

