Rafael Devers will try to collect his 100th RBI (he has 98) when his Boston Red Sox (76-80) square off against the Tampa Bay Rays (95-62) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (15-8) to the mound, while Tanner Houck (5-9) will take the ball for the Red Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (15-8, 3.44 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (5-9, 4.92 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

The Rays will hand the ball to Eflin (15-8) for his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 30 games this season with a 3.44 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .233.

He has earned a quality start 17 times in 30 starts this season.

Eflin has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 30 chances this season.

Zach Eflin vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox have scored 754 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB. They are batting .261 for the campaign with 180 home runs, 16th in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Red Sox in one game, and they have gone 5-for-19 with a double, a home run and three RBI over five innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck

Houck (5-9) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.92 ERA in 97 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Over 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.92 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to his opponents.

Houck is looking to collect his fifth quality start of the year.

Houck has put together 14 starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Tanner Houck vs. Rays

He will take the mound against a Rays offense that ranks fifth in the league with 1375 total hits (on a .258 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .443 (fourth in the league) with 222 total home runs (fifth in MLB play).

Houck has pitched five innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits while striking out six against the Rays this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.