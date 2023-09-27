Buccaneers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +10000 as of September 27, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000
Tampa Bay Betting Insights
- Tampa Bay won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 13 times.
- A total of six Buccaneers games last season hit the over.
- Tampa Bay totaled 346.7 yards per game on offense last season (15th in NFL), and it gave up 324.3 yards per game (ninth) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Buccaneers posted a 5-4 record at home and were 3-5 away last year.
- As the underdog, Tampa Bay was winless (0-3). But as the favorite put together a 8-6 record.
- The Buccaneers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 8-4 in the NFC overall.
Buccaneers Impact Players
- In 15 games last year, Mike Evans had 77 catches for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns.
- In 12 games, Baker Mayfield threw for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.0%.
- On the ground, Mayfield scored one touchdown and accumulated 89 yards.
- Chris Godwin had 104 receptions for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.
- On the ground, Rachaad White scored one touchdown and accumulated 481 yards (28.3 per game).
- On defense last year, Devin White helped set the tone with 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Vikings
|W 20-17
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Bears
|W 27-17
|+40000
|3
|September 25
|Eagles
|L 25-11
|+700
|4
|October 1
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 15
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|7
|October 22
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|8
|October 26
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|9
|November 5
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|10
|November 12
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ 49ers
|-
|+550
|12
|November 26
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|13
|December 3
|Panthers
|-
|+30000
|14
|December 10
|@ Falcons
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 17
|@ Packers
|-
|+4000
|16
|December 24
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|17
|December 31
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Panthers
|-
|+30000
