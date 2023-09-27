Christian Bethancourt vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Wednesday, Christian Bethancourt and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox and Brayan Bello, with the first pitch at 6:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since September 23, when he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI against the Blue Jays.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 13 walks while hitting .228.
- Bethancourt has reached base via a hit in 53 games this year (of 97 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (11.3%), homering in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24 games this season (24.7%), Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (6.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|45
|.223
|AVG
|.233
|.261
|OBP
|.253
|.376
|SLG
|.393
|14
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|17
|45/8
|K/BB
|44/5
|1
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.0 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 205 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Red Sox are sending Bello (12-10) to the mound to make his 28th start of the season. He is 12-10 with a 4.11 ERA and 129 strikeouts through 151 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday, Sept. 20 against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed three innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.11, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 27 games this season. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
