On Wednesday, Harold Ramirez (.448 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .310.
  • In 62.7% of his games this season (74 of 118), Ramirez has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (28.8%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 11 games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.3%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).
  • Ramirez has driven home a run in 44 games this year (37.3%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored at least once 43 times this year (36.4%), including eight games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
67 GP 51
.275 AVG .353
.325 OBP .384
.469 SLG .428
22 XBH 8
9 HR 2
37 RBI 27
50/14 K/BB 27/8
4 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (205 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Red Sox will send Bello (12-10) to the mound to make his 28th start of the season. He is 12-10 with a 4.11 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Wednesday, Sept. 20 against the Texas Rangers, when the righty tossed three innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In 27 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .266 to his opponents.
