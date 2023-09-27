Isaac Paredes -- .179 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on September 27 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has 23 doubles, 30 home runs and 56 walks while hitting .248.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 97th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.

In 77 of 137 games this season (56.2%) Paredes has picked up a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (22.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 19.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 56 games this season (40.9%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (13.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored at least once 53 times this year (38.7%), including 14 games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 68 .261 AVG .236 .368 OBP .334 .544 SLG .432 28 XBH 25 18 HR 12 53 RBI 42 46/29 K/BB 54/27 1 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings