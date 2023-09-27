Jonathan Aranda vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Jonathan Aranda (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.
Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Jonathan Aranda At The Plate
- Aranda is hitting .211 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.
- Aranda has gotten a hit in 13 of 30 games this season (43.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 30 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Aranda has driven in a run in six games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 10 of 30 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|.167
|AVG
|.265
|.280
|OBP
|.390
|.262
|SLG
|.382
|3
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|2
|19/6
|K/BB
|10/6
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (205 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Bello (12-10) to the mound for his 28th start of the season. He is 12-10 with a 4.11 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went three innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.11, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 27 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .266 batting average against him.
