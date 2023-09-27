Josh Lowe vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe (.425 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .286 with 29 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 29 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 16th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
- Lowe is batting .381 with one homer during his last games and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 85 games this year (of 127 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 15.0% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his plate appearances.
- Lowe has driven home a run in 51 games this season (40.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- In 56 of 127 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|67
|.282
|AVG
|.289
|.307
|OBP
|.344
|.445
|SLG
|.516
|23
|XBH
|27
|5
|HR
|14
|27
|RBI
|53
|58/8
|K/BB
|64/21
|15
|SB
|17
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (205 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 28th of the season. He is 12-10 with a 4.11 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw three innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 27 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 4.11 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .266 to his opponents.
