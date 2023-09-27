The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe (.425 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .286 with 29 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 29 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 16th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Lowe is batting .381 with one homer during his last games and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 85 games this year (of 127 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 15.0% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his plate appearances.

Lowe has driven home a run in 51 games this season (40.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

In 56 of 127 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 67 .282 AVG .289 .307 OBP .344 .445 SLG .516 23 XBH 27 5 HR 14 27 RBI 53 58/8 K/BB 64/21 15 SB 17

Red Sox Pitching Rankings