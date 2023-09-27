Manuel Margot vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot and his .474 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot has 20 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 17 walks while hitting .264.
- Margot has reached base via a hit in 56 games this year (of 92 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 3.3% of his games this year, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Margot has an RBI in 29 of 92 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them.
- He has scored in 32.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.6%.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|43
|.219
|AVG
|.309
|.274
|OBP
|.346
|.315
|SLG
|.423
|9
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|19
|27/9
|K/BB
|27/8
|4
|SB
|4
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 205 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Bello (12-10) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 28th start of the season. He has a 4.11 ERA in 151 2/3 innings pitched, with 129 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went three innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 27 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 4.11 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .266 to opposing hitters.
