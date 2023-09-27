Wednesday, Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox and Brayan Bello, with the first pitch at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on September 22 against the Blue Jays) he went 1-for-2 with a double.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is hitting .256 with 18 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 77 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 84th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.

Arozarena has had a hit in 93 of 148 games this year (62.8%), including multiple hits 37 times (25.0%).

He has homered in 22 games this year (14.9%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has driven in a run in 51 games this season (34.5%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 73 games this season (49.3%), including multiple runs in 17 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rays Players vs the Red Sox

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 72 .248 AVG .264 .367 OBP .361 .417 SLG .438 22 XBH 22 11 HR 12 43 RBI 41 73/38 K/BB 82/39 16 SB 6

Red Sox Pitching Rankings