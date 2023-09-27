Randy Arozarena vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Wednesday, Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox and Brayan Bello, with the first pitch at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on September 22 against the Blue Jays) he went 1-for-2 with a double.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is hitting .256 with 18 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 77 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 84th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.
- Arozarena has had a hit in 93 of 148 games this year (62.8%), including multiple hits 37 times (25.0%).
- He has homered in 22 games this year (14.9%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena has driven in a run in 51 games this season (34.5%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 73 games this season (49.3%), including multiple runs in 17 games.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|72
|.248
|AVG
|.264
|.367
|OBP
|.361
|.417
|SLG
|.438
|22
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|12
|43
|RBI
|41
|73/38
|K/BB
|82/39
|16
|SB
|6
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (205 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his 28th of the season. He is 12-10 with a 4.11 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, Sept. 20 against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander threw three innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.11, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 27 games this season. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.