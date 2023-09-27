Rays vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Wednesday's game at Fenway Park has the Tampa Bay Rays (96-62) squaring off against the Boston Red Sox (76-81) at 6:10 PM ET (on September 27). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-3 victory for the Rays, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow (9-7, 3.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Brayan Bello (12-10, 4.11 ERA).
Rays vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Rays Performance Insights
- In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Rays have a record of 5-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
- This season, the Rays have been favored 126 times and won 83, or 65.9%, of those games.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 77-33 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- Tampa Bay has scored 832 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 21
|Angels
|W 5-4
|Zach Eflin vs Griffin Canning
|September 22
|Blue Jays
|L 6-2
|Tyler Glasnow vs Chris Bassitt
|September 23
|Blue Jays
|W 7-6
|Zack Littell vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 24
|Blue Jays
|L 9-5
|Taj Bradley vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 26
|@ Red Sox
|W 9-7
|Zach Eflin vs Tanner Houck
|September 27
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Brayan Bello
|September 29
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 30
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Zack Littell vs Yusei Kikuchi
|October 1
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Kevin Gausman
