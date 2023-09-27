Wednesday's game at Fenway Park has the Tampa Bay Rays (96-62) squaring off against the Boston Red Sox (76-81) at 6:10 PM ET (on September 27). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-3 victory for the Rays, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow (9-7, 3.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Brayan Bello (12-10, 4.11 ERA).

Rays vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Rays have a record of 5-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

This season, the Rays have been favored 126 times and won 83, or 65.9%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 77-33 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored 832 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rays have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule