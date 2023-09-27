How to Watch the Rays vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 27
Tyler Glasnow will start for the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.
Rays vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays are sixth in MLB play with 223 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Tampa Bay's .443 slugging percentage is fourth-best in MLB.
- The Rays rank fourth in MLB with a .259 batting average.
- Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.3 runs per game (832 total runs).
- The Rays' .331 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in MLB.
- The Rays strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 20th in MLB.
- Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays average MLB's best WHIP (1.170).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Glasnow will try to earn his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rays, his 21st of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.76 ERA and 153 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Glasnow is looking to pick up his 10th quality start of the year.
- Glasnow is looking to record his 18th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.
- In one of his 20 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/21/2023
|Angels
|W 5-4
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Griffin Canning
|9/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-2
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Chris Bassitt
|9/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 7-6
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/24/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 9-5
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/26/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-7
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Tanner Houck
|9/27/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Brayan Bello
|9/29/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Yusei Kikuchi
|10/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Kevin Gausman
