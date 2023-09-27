Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Red Sox on September 27, 2023
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Rafael Devers and others in this matchup.
Rays vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Tyler Glasnow Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Glasnow Stats
- The Rays will hand the ball to Tyler Glasnow (9-7) for his 21st start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start nine times in 20 starts this season.
- Glasnow has started 20 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 17 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.
- In 20 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Glasnow Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 22
|5.1
|3
|4
|4
|7
|4
|at Orioles
|Sep. 16
|4.0
|8
|6
|6
|4
|2
|at Twins
|Sep. 11
|6.0
|6
|4
|4
|8
|2
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 6
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|14
|1
|at Guardians
|Sep. 1
|7.0
|7
|3
|3
|6
|0
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Devers Stats
- Devers has 153 hits with 34 doubles, 33 home runs, 60 walks and 98 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .270/.349/.504 on the season.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Turner Stats
- Justin Turner has 30 doubles, 23 home runs, 51 walks and 96 RBI (150 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He has a slash line of .275/.345/.457 on the season.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 26
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 20
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
