On Wednesday, Taylor Walls (batting .118 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is batting .201 with 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 44 walks.

In 49.5% of his 91 games this season, Walls has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

In seven games this season, he has gone deep (7.7%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).

Walls has driven home a run in 24 games this year (26.4%), including more than one RBI in 5.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored a run in 37 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 45 .181 AVG .218 .327 OBP .287 .254 SLG .410 8 XBH 14 1 HR 7 10 RBI 24 49/29 K/BB 42/15 11 SB 11

Red Sox Pitching Rankings