At +10000 as of September 28, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Buccaneers are 21st in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+10000), but only 25th according to computer rankings.

In terms of winning the Super Bowl, the Buccaneers currently have the same odds, going from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +10000.

The Buccaneers' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 1%.

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay has two wins against the spread this season.

The Buccaneers have had one game (out of three) go over the total this year.

The Buccaneers have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.

Tampa Bay has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

On offense, the Buccaneers rank 25th in the NFL with 284.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 22nd in total defense (359.0 yards allowed per contest).

The Buccaneers rank 19th in scoring offense (19.3 points per game) and ninth in scoring defense (19.7 points allowed per game) this year.

Buccaneers Impact Players

In three games, Mike Evans has 17 catches for 297 yards (99.0 per game) and three TDs.

Baker Mayfield has thrown for 636 yards (212.0 per game), completing 66.7%, with four touchdowns and one interception in three games.

On the ground, Rachaad White has scored one touchdown and accumulated 150 yards (50.0 per game).

Chris Godwin has 13 catches for 141 yards (47.0 per game) and zero TDs in three games.

On defense, Antoine Winfield Jr. has helped lead the way with 22 tackles, one sack, and three passes defended in three games.

Buccaneers Player Futures

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings W 20-17 +8000 2 September 17 Bears W 27-17 +40000 3 September 25 Eagles L 25-11 +700 4 October 1 @ Saints - +4000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 Lions - +2200 7 October 22 Falcons - +5000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +900 9 November 5 @ Texans - +40000 10 November 12 Titans - +8000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +550 12 November 26 @ Colts - +12500 13 December 3 Panthers - +30000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +5000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +4000 16 December 24 Jaguars - +3000 17 December 31 Saints - +4000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +30000

