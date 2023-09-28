Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Saint Johns County, Florida this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

    • Saint Johns County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind at Countryside Christian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28
    • Location: Gainesville, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Oakleaf HS at Creekside High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: St. Johns, FL
    • Conference: 7A - District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Matanzas High School at St Augustine High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: St. Augustine, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bartram Trail High School at Fleming Island High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Orange Park, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

