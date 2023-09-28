A pair of AAC teams hit the field when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-2) and the Temple Owls (2-2) are in action on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The Golden Hurricane are favored by 4.5 points. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulsa vs. Temple matchup.

Tulsa vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Tulsa vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulsa Moneyline Temple Moneyline BetMGM Tulsa (-4.5) 54.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Tulsa (-5.5) 55 -210 +172 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Tulsa vs. Temple Betting Trends

Tulsa has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Golden Hurricane have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

Temple has put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this year.

The Owls have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Tulsa & Temple 2023 Futures Odds

Tulsa To Win the AAC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000 Temple To Win the AAC +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000

