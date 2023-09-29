Buccaneers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +10000, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are No. 21 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 29.
Watch the Buccaneers this season on Fubo!
Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Buccaneers are 21st in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+10000), but only 25th according to computer rankings.
- The Buccaneers' Super Bowl odds are the same now (+10000) compared to the beginning of the season (+10000).
- With odds of +10000, the Buccaneers have been given a 1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Tampa Bay Betting Insights
- Tampa Bay has won twice against the spread this season.
- One Buccaneers game (out of three) has hit the over this season.
- The Buccaneers have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.
- Tampa Bay has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Buccaneers are compiling 284.3 yards per game on offense (24th in NFL), and they rank 22nd defensively with 359 yards allowed per game.
- The Buccaneers rank 19th in scoring offense (19.3 points per game) and ninth in scoring defense (19.7 points allowed per game) this season.
Buccaneers Impact Players
- In three games, Mike Evans has 17 catches for 297 yards (99.0 per game) and three TDs.
- Baker Mayfield has passed for 636 yards (212.0 per game), completing 66.7%, with four touchdowns and one interception in three games.
- Rachaad White has run for 150 yards (50.0 per game) and one touchdown in three games.
- Chris Godwin has 13 catches for 141 yards (47.0 per game) and zero TDs in three games.
- In three games for the Buccaneers, Antoine Winfield Jr. has compiled 1.0 sack and 22 tackles.
Bet on Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Buccaneers Player Futures
2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Vikings
|W 20-17
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Bears
|W 27-17
|+40000
|3
|September 25
|Eagles
|L 25-11
|+700
|4
|October 1
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 15
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|7
|October 22
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|8
|October 26
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|9
|November 5
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|10
|November 12
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ 49ers
|-
|+550
|12
|November 26
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|13
|December 3
|Panthers
|-
|+30000
|14
|December 10
|@ Falcons
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 17
|@ Packers
|-
|+6000
|16
|December 24
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|17
|December 31
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Panthers
|-
|+30000
Odds are current as of September 29 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.